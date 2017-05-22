More on Plus

Globe Trekker "Tough Boats: The Nile, Egypt" Globe trekker Holly Morris travels down the iconic Nile River from Aswan to Cairo visiting some of the greatest sites of antiquity from the age of pharaohs, including the temples of Ramses the 2nd in Abu Simbel, the Valley of the Kings, and the Great Pyramids. Biz Kid$ "The Art of Negotiation" Discover strategies for effective negotiations with your parents, teachers, friends, siblings, and bosses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.