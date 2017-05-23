Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development Mostafa Madbouly - Archive
The NUCA has initially offered 11,600 land plots for the project and obtained down payments and installments worth $900 million, the minister added. In addition, 3, 813 plots of lands worth $1 billion have been offered in the cities of New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, New Damietta, Badr, New Aswan, Sadat, New Asyut, New Aswan, New Qena and Obour with overall down payments reaching $240 million.
