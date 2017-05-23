Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt

On May 25, 2017 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Co-Chair of the Belarussian-Egypt Joint Trade Commission, Tarek Kabil, who is visiting Minsk to participate in the session of the Commission. During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of maintaining high dynamic of bilateral cooperation and the necessity of implementing joint projects in industry, agriculture, woodworking and furniture production, transport, logistics and other spheres.

