Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt
On May 25, 2017 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Co-Chair of the Belarussian-Egypt Joint Trade Commission, Tarek Kabil, who is visiting Minsk to participate in the session of the Commission. During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of maintaining high dynamic of bilateral cooperation and the necessity of implementing joint projects in industry, agriculture, woodworking and furniture production, transport, logistics and other spheres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|59 min
|J_a_n
|515,763
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC