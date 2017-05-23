Members of the workshop with head of EIECP Yousria Hamed .
The workshop "Sustainable Ecotourism in Siwa" tackled the current situation of tourism in the oasis, its social, cultural, economic and environmental effects, as well as the means to develop Siwi handicraft. Participants, who include local officials, some senior sheikhs of different tribes and NGOs, will draft the workshop's presentations into a worksheet, ordered according to priorities.
