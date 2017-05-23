King Tutankhamun's treasures moved to world's largest archaeological museum
A chariot and funeral bed belonging to ancient Egypt's boy-king Tutankhamun were safely moved on Tuesday across Cairo to a new museum that Egypt hopes will lure back wary tourists. Just beyond the Great Pyramids of Giza in the basement of Cairo's Grand Egyptian Museum, which is set to be the world's largest archaeological museum when it opens in 2018, Egyptian and Japanese restoration experts unpacked the pharaoh's treasured artefacts from sealed wooden boxes.
