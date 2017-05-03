Karnak Temple - Creative Commons via Wikimedia commons / Photo source: Tizianok

"The conference's aim is to spur academic and scientific advancement for Karnak region in addition to establishing a lively interaction between Egyptology researchers and scholars," said Momen Saad, Director of the Department of Scientific Research in Karnak Archaeology. Saad added that a number of Egyptian archaeological researchers, the Egyptian French Center studying the temples of Karnak and the American Research Center will all cooperate in the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.