Karnak Temple - Creative Commons via ...

Karnak Temple - Creative Commons via Wikimedia commons / Photo source: Tizianok

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

"The conference's aim is to spur academic and scientific advancement for Karnak region in addition to establishing a lively interaction between Egyptology researchers and scholars," said Momen Saad, Director of the Department of Scientific Research in Karnak Archaeology. Saad added that a number of Egyptian archaeological researchers, the Egyptian French Center studying the temples of Karnak and the American Research Center will all cooperate in the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min Faith 514,578
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC