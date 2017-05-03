Karnak Temple - Creative Commons via Wikimedia commons / Photo source: Tizianok
"The conference's aim is to spur academic and scientific advancement for Karnak region in addition to establishing a lively interaction between Egyptology researchers and scholars," said Momen Saad, Director of the Department of Scientific Research in Karnak Archaeology. Saad added that a number of Egyptian archaeological researchers, the Egyptian French Center studying the temples of Karnak and the American Research Center will all cooperate in the conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|30 min
|Faith
|514,578
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC