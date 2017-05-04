Islamic State leader in Egypt tells M...

Islamic State leader in Egypt tells Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings

Read more: Reuters

Islamic State's leader in Egypt has warned Muslims to stay away from Christian gatherings as well as government, military and police facilities, suggesting that the militant group will keep up attacks on what he referred to as "legitimate targets". In April, two Islamic State suicide bombers killed at least 45 people at churches in the cities of Alexandria and Tanta, one of the bloodiest attacks the country has experienced in years.

Chicago, IL

