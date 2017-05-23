Is Egypt's blocking of 21 websites defendable?
Since Wednesday evening, Egyptians have not been able to access pro-Islamists news websites and other venues such as Masr al-Arabia, Arabi 21, Al-Sharq, Klmty, al-Horria Post, Hasam Egypt, Ikhwan Online, Rassd, Cairo Portal, Egypt Window, as well as the website of Palestinian group Hamas. Aljazeera and several Qatari news websites, such as Al-Arab and Al-Watan, have also been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, in addition to the Egyptian pro-Muslim Brotherhood website Rassd.
