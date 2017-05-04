International conference uncovering Tutankhamun's secrets starts Saturday
King Tutankhamun ruled Egypt from about 3,300 years ago. "The conference will last for three days to discuss a number of topics, including Tutankhamun's mummification, funerary furniture and the optimum ways to preserve and restore them,'' said Tariq Tawfiq, General Supervisor of the Egyptian Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|56 min
|DaniEl
|514,725
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC