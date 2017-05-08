Inside Legendary Architect Hassan Fathi's Museum Home

On a warm day in May, I make my way to the Qalaa district to find Beit El-Mimar El-Masry , which, at the end of last year, opened to the public as a museum. Flanked by iconic Mamluk-era mosques, such as El Refaei and Al Sultan Hassan, the house was the home of the late Hassan Fathi, who is not only the best architect of his generation, but the only one back at the time concerned with what he branded "architecture for the poor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.