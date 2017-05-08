Inside Legendary Architect Hassan Fat...

Inside Legendary Architect Hassan Fathi's Museum Home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Egypt Today

On a warm day in May, I make my way to the Qalaa district to find Beit El-Mimar El-Masry , which, at the end of last year, opened to the public as a museum. Flanked by iconic Mamluk-era mosques, such as El Refaei and Al Sultan Hassan, the house was the home of the late Hassan Fathi, who is not only the best architect of his generation, but the only one back at the time concerned with what he branded "architecture for the poor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min AlaturQ 514,868
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC