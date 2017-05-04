Indian warships arrive at Alexandria ...

Indian warships arrive at Alexandria port

Alexandria [Egypt], May 5 : :Two Indian warships, INS Mumbai and INS Aditya, arrived at Egypt's Mediterranean port city of Alexandria on Friday for a three-day visit. As part of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to the Mediterranean Sea and the West Coast of Africa, the warships will engage extensively with the Egyptian Navy during their stay in harbour.

