IMF, Egypt review conditions for second installment of $12B loan

10 hrs ago

Egypt has been struggling to boost its foreign currency reserves in the political and economic turmoil following the January 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak. A delegation from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Cairo on Sunday to review the country's economic reforms ahead of delivering the second tranche of a $12 billion loan, the finance ministry said.

Chicago, IL

