Gunmen kill at least 23 Coptic Christ...

Gunmen kill at least 23 Coptic Christians in central Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

This handout picture released by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II , spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians celebrating a mass at the church hit in the December suicide bombing, on April 28, 2017 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo as part of a two-day visit in Egypt. Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians to mass in southern Egypt on Friday, killing at least 23 people in the latest bloodshed targeting the country's Christian minority, a Health Ministry official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min chazmo 515,745
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC