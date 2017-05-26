Gunmen kill at least 23 Coptic Christians in central Egypt
This handout picture released by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II , spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians celebrating a mass at the church hit in the December suicide bombing, on April 28, 2017 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Cairo as part of a two-day visit in Egypt. Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians to mass in southern Egypt on Friday, killing at least 23 people in the latest bloodshed targeting the country's Christian minority, a Health Ministry official said.
