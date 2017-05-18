Gov't launches 'Ahlan Ramadan' to control price hikes
"Ahlan Ramadan" Supermarket exhibition aims to control vendors' greed and price hikes as a result of the high inflation rate and floatation of the local currency. The minister added that exhibitions started in all governorates on May 15, and all the participating companies do not seek a profit margin, and offer the Egyptian people all the commodities at wholesale price or less.
