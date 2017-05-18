Gov't launches 'Ahlan Ramadan' to con...

Gov't launches 'Ahlan Ramadan' to control price hikes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"Ahlan Ramadan" Supermarket exhibition aims to control vendors' greed and price hikes as a result of the high inflation rate and floatation of the local currency. The minister added that exhibitions started in all governorates on May 15, and all the participating companies do not seek a profit margin, and offer the Egyptian people all the commodities at wholesale price or less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min chazmo 515,522
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC