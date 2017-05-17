FUBA short on cash?
Uganda's national basketball men's team, Silverbacks will be making their debut at the AfroBasket in August in Angola Uganda's participation in the FIBA AfroBasket championships and the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers are likely to be among the key issues at the FUBA assembly on Saturday at Lugogo. Uganda's national basketball men's team, Silverbacks will be making their debut at the AfroBasket in August in Angola following their impressive performance at the Zone 5 championships in Cairo Egypt in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|17 min
|BB Board
|515,213
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC