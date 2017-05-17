FUBA short on cash?

Uganda's national basketball men's team, Silverbacks will be making their debut at the AfroBasket in August in Angola Uganda's participation in the FIBA AfroBasket championships and the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers are likely to be among the key issues at the FUBA assembly on Saturday at Lugogo. Uganda's national basketball men's team, Silverbacks will be making their debut at the AfroBasket in August in Angola following their impressive performance at the Zone 5 championships in Cairo Egypt in March.

