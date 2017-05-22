Found: 17 New Mummies From Ancient Egypt

Found: 17 New Mummies From Ancient Egypt

Archaeologists have dug up 17 mummies and other artifacts from ancient Egypt near a historical animal graveyard, and they expect to discover even more. Agence France-Presse reported the mummies, which were not of ancient royals, were uncovered in catacombs a few hours southwest of Cairo while the experts were "following a trail of burial shafts."

Chicago, IL

