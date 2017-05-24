Feature: Traditional handmade lanterns appeal more to Egyptians in Ramadan
"Traditional handmade lanterns will never loose their appeal in Egypt during the annual month of Ramadan," said 42-year-old Egyptian lantern maker Hussein Sayyid Wednesday as he worked in his workshop in Cairo's Al-Qalaa neighborhood. Sayyid has worked in this profession since he was four and his family inherited it from their fathers and grandfathers.
