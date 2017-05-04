'Everyday Egypt' Captures Daily Life in Cairo Exhibition

Some of the best pictures from the popular Everyday Egypt Instagram page are going on display this month at a new exhibition in Maadi. The first exhibition organised by the social media project opened on Sunday, and will continue until 15 May, at the Beit El-Sura photography centre in Street 15. As the exhibition name indicates, on display are shots that capture ordinary life around the country, taken by cameras and mobile phones.

