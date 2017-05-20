Egypt's Sissi Pledges Measures to Eas...

Egypt's Sissi Pledges Measures to Ease Strain on Poor

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sought to ease the concerns of Egyptians grappling with rising prices ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by pledging a raft of economic measures including tax breaks. Sissi, in an interview published in state newspaper Al-Ahram on Wednesday, said his government would introduce tax cuts and increase subsidized food in the coming weeks to help Egyptians struggling amid the highest inflation rates in decades.

Chicago, IL

