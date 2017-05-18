Egypt's Sisi to Host Trump 'Very Soon'

13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

US President Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Saudi capital on Sunday that he would soon visit Egypt. US President Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Saudi capital on Sunday that he would soon visit Egypt, as the two leaders spoke at a Riyadh-sponsored summit.

Chicago, IL

