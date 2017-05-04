Egypt's role in Libya: Attempts and risks of solving the crisis

The frequent failures of international reconciliation attempts and the fall of weapons into the hands of different militants groups forced Egypt to play a major role in solving the Libyan crises. Cross-border threats During the Libyan revolution, some 40,000 to 100,000 Libyan refugees fled the country, and made their way to the Salloum border crossing with Egypt, where they remained in refugee camps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.