Egypt's Air Cairo embarks on flights from Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh to Armenia and back
YEREVAN, May 12. /ARKA/. Egypt's AIR CAIRO Air Company starts operating regular flights from Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh to Armenia and back, Hripsime Stambulyan, head of Anrivatour, AIR CAIRO official representative company in Armenia, said on Thursday.
