Egyptians Can Splurge Overseas Again as Banks Ease Card Curbs

16 hrs ago

Egyptian banks are lifting restrictions on customers' overseas credit card purchases, the latest indication that a foreign-currency crunch that crippled the economy is easing. Banque Misr , Egypt's second-biggest lender, is removing curbs imposed last year on purchases, while keeping limits on foreign-currency cash withdrawals, the official Middle East News Agency reported on Tuesday, without giving details.

