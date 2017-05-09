Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Kabil gives interview to Xinhua on Belt and Road initiative
Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Kabil speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Cairo, Egypt on May 8, 2017. The future of economic relations between Egypt and China under the Belt and Road initiative is promising and we urge further Chinese investments in Egypt to fasten the pace of Egyptian-Chinese economic integration, said the Egyptian trade and industry minister in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.
