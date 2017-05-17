Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Si...

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Photo - Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi sought to ease the concerns of Egyptians grappling with rising prices ahead of Ramadan by pledging a raft of economic measures including tax breaks. Sisi, in an interview published in state newspaper Al Ahram on Wednesday, said his government would introduce tax cuts and increase subsidised food in the coming weeks to help Egyptians struggling amid the highest inflation rates in decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr J_a_n 515,359
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC