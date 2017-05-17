Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. Photo - Reuters

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi sought to ease the concerns of Egyptians grappling with rising prices ahead of Ramadan by pledging a raft of economic measures including tax breaks. Sisi, in an interview published in state newspaper Al Ahram on Wednesday, said his government would introduce tax cuts and increase subsidised food in the coming weeks to help Egyptians struggling amid the highest inflation rates in decades.

