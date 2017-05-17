Egyptian Judges Defy New Law on Judic...

Egyptian Judges Defy New Law on Judiciary Appointments

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a press conference, at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. Judges from one of the Egyptian judiciary's three main branches voted Saturday to defy a newly adopted and widely disputed law giving the president a degree of control over the judiciary, nominating as head of their branch a judge who ruled against a government decision to surrender two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

