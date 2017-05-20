Egyptian Investment Minister Sahar Na...

Egyptian Investment Minister Sahar Nasr with Saudi Investors - " Investment Ministry

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The Egyptian-Saudi Business Council plans to increase Saudi investment through an "ambitious plan," said Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr, who met with several senior Saudi investors, including Sheikh Saleh Kamel, on the sidelines of the 42nd meeting of the IDB in Jeddah. The cooperation portfolio with the IDB has already amounted to $2 billion to improve the livelihood of Egyptians through small and medium-sized projects in the fields of health, housing, sanitation, and agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Aliroger1 515,459
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC