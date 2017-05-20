Egyptian Investment Minister Sahar Nasr with Saudi Investors - " Investment Ministry
The Egyptian-Saudi Business Council plans to increase Saudi investment through an "ambitious plan," said Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr, who met with several senior Saudi investors, including Sheikh Saleh Kamel, on the sidelines of the 42nd meeting of the IDB in Jeddah. The cooperation portfolio with the IDB has already amounted to $2 billion to improve the livelihood of Egyptians through small and medium-sized projects in the fields of health, housing, sanitation, and agriculture.
