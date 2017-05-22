Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia experts meet t...

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia experts meet to discuss report on GERD impact studies

Experts from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia are holding talks in Addis Ababa with representatives from foreign consultancy firms to discuss an initial report by the firms on the effect of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam on downstream countries, Egypt's irrigation ministry said. Ministry spokesman Walid Haqiqi told Al-Ahram Arabic news website that Sunday's meeting comes as a continuation of a four-day April meeting held in Cairo.

