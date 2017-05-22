Egypt Rounds Up Suspected ISIS Terrorists Over Church Bombings
Egypt referred 48 suspected Islamic State terrorists believed to have been involved in several fatal church bombings to the country's military judiciary, Egypt's chief prosecutor said Sunday. Egypt declared a state of emergency after ISIS militants bombed two churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, killing nearly 50 people, The New York Times reports .
