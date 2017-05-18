Egypt refers 48 Islamic State suspect...

Egypt refers 48 Islamic State suspects to military court over church bombings

Egypt referred 48 people to the country's military judiciary on Sunday for suspected involvement in three deadly church bombings and accused them of joining the militant group Islamic State. Egypt's Christian minority has come under attack in recent months.

