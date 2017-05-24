Egypt orders detention of ex-presiden...

Egypt orders detention of ex-presidential candidate - lawyer

A prominent Egyptian opposition leader was ordered detained on Tuesday for "offending public decency" amid what rights lawyers say is a wave of arrests of potential presidential candidates one year before the election. Khalid Ali, 45, a prominent human rights lawyer who ran in Egypt's 2012 election, has suggested he might run against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a presidential election slated for 2018.

