Egypt moves bed, chariot of King Tut to new museum

Tarek Tawfik, director of the Grand Egyptian Museum, speaks to reporters in front of king Tutankhamun's funerary bed upon its arrival at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The museum received the funerary bed and a chariot as a step towards the transportation of the boy king's treasured collection from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the new Grand museum, scheduled to open in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.