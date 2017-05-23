Egypt moves bed, chariot of King Tut ...

Egypt moves bed, chariot of King Tut to new museum

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News Times

Tarek Tawfik, director of the Grand Egyptian Museum, speaks to reporters in front of king Tutankhamun's funerary bed upon its arrival at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The museum received the funerary bed and a chariot as a step towards the transportation of the boy king's treasured collection from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the new Grand museum, scheduled to open in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Mishianna 515,689
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC