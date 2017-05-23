Egypt launches air raids on Libya aft...

Egypt launches air raids on Libya after Christians killed

Minya, Egypt: Egyptian air force planes on Friday carried out strikes directed at camps in Libya where Cairo believes militants responsible for a deadly attack on Christians earlier in the day were trained, Egyptian military sources said. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he had ordered strikes against what he called terrorist camps, declaring in a televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be punished.

