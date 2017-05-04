Egypt: Arab Tourists Up 38 Percent in...

Egypt: Arab Tourists Up 38 Percent in Q1 2017, 17 Percent in 2016

Saudi Arabia is the top Arab country in terms of number of tourists to Egypt, followed by Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon. Arab tourism influx to Egypt during the past year accounted for 36.3% of the total traffic of 5.3 million tourists, according to Minister of Tourism Yehia Rashed.

Chicago, IL

