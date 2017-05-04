Egypt: Arab Tourists Up 38 Percent in Q1 2017, 17 Percent in 2016
Saudi Arabia is the top Arab country in terms of number of tourists to Egypt, followed by Jordan, Kuwait and Lebanon. Arab tourism influx to Egypt during the past year accounted for 36.3% of the total traffic of 5.3 million tourists, according to Minister of Tourism Yehia Rashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|38 min
|Faith
|514,782
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC