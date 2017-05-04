Egypt: 4000-Year Old Funerary Garden ...

Egypt: 4000-Year Old Funerary Garden Discovered in Luxor

Egypt's antiquities ministry says that a Spanish archaeological mission has discovered a nearly 4000-year old funerary garden in the southern city of Luxor. In a Wednesday statement, the ministry said the rectangular-shaped garden was found during excavations in an open courtyard of a rock-cut tomb belonging to the Middle Kingdom of ancient Egypt.

