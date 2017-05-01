Doyle's May 10 auction features a group of works by Middle Eastern artists

In its auction of Post-War & Contemporary Art on Wednesday, May 10 at 2pm, Doyle continues to examine the global impact of American and European Modernism with the inclusion in this sale of many notable Modern painters from the Middle East. What is most fascinating about these artists is their ability to draw influence from the revolutionary 20th century movements from the west, yet still retain influences of their own land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.