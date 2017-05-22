Direct flights from Egypt to Yerevan
General Department of Civil Aviation subordinate to the Government of the Republic of Armenia granted permission to AMC Airlines to carry out flights in the following directions: Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh. Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada flights will kick off on June 18, 2017, Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flights- on September 24, 2017, Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh-on September 17. Air Cairo airline was also granted permission during summer navigation period of 2017, particularly from June 20 to October 28, once in a week, every Tuesday, carry out flights in Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada direction.
