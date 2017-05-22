Direct flights from Egypt to Yerevan

Direct flights from Egypt to Yerevan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Al+ Armenia

General Department of Civil Aviation subordinate to the Government of the Republic of Armenia granted permission to AMC Airlines to carry out flights in the following directions: Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh. Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada flights will kick off on June 18, 2017, Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flights- on September 24, 2017, Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh-on September 17. Air Cairo airline was also granted permission during summer navigation period of 2017, particularly from June 20 to October 28, once in a week, every Tuesday, carry out flights in Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 hr AlaturQ 515,354
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC