Death sentences to 26 convicts in Aswan clashes revoked
The court also ordered a retrial of another group of defendants and rejected the appeal of others in the same case. In April 2014, violent clashes had taken place between the Beni Helal family and the Daboud Nubian tribe that resulted in the killing of about 28 people and the injuring of dozens.
