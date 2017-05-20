Croatian Film Producer Sinisa Juricic - Photo for Egypt Today by Fatma Khaled

The screening of films ran from 9 to 16 May 9-16 featuring short films and documentaries such as "Heidi", "Suicidal Notions", "the The Beach House", "the The Last of Us", and "Tramontane" among 40 other films. "This is the first year for Cairo Cinema Days, and we seek to pave the way for a film production platform in Egypt through these master classes in efforts to attract more distributors and producers who can contribute to new Egyptian film projects," says said Mostafa Youssef one of the event's organizers.

