Could the Mubarak sons be testing the waters among the public?
Media outlets have been highlighting the repeated appearances of Alaa and Gamal Mubarak around Cairo districts; however, this has been a source of spiraling controversy among Egyptians. Footage and several pictures on social media networks showed Alaa Mubarak's latest appearance among the public on Saturday.
