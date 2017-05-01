Cairo: Symbolic Gesture

HIS WEEK Armenians around the world remembered the 1915 genocide in which 75 per cent of the population of historic Armenia was either deported or killed by Ottoman Turkey. To mark the 102nd anniversary of the genocide that led to the diaspora of around eight million Armenians, members of Egypt's Armenian community donated blood to the Egyptian Red Crescent as part of a campaign organised by the Homenetmen Ararat Cairo Scouts.

