Cairo: Symbolic Gesture

Cairo: Symbolic Gesture

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Groong

HIS WEEK Armenians around the world remembered the 1915 genocide in which 75 per cent of the population of historic Armenia was either deported or killed by Ottoman Turkey. To mark the 102nd anniversary of the genocide that led to the diaspora of around eight million Armenians, members of Egypt's Armenian community donated blood to the Egyptian Red Crescent as part of a campaign organised by the Homenetmen Ararat Cairo Scouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min DaniEl 514,558
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC