Burial chamber of Egyptian princess found
A wooden box found inside the chamber bears the name 'Hatshepset' and is thought to have belonged to an Egyptian princess who was the daughter of the pharaoh Ameny Qemau. The discovery was made within one of two pyramids built for Qemau and it is thought that his daughter's untimely death may account for why more than one had been constructed.
