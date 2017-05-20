Beit el-Oud Orchestra, Angham el-Shab...

Beit el-Oud Orchestra, Angham el-Shabab live in Luxor

This comes as part of celebrating Luxor's Arabian culture where Angham el-Shabab band will perform on May 20 a collection of their music such as Younis, Atyab Sha'ab , Gawaz and Khetoba , Hela Hela, and Ala Remsh Eyonha , among others. Meanwhile, Beit el-Oud orchestra, which is composed of Arab musicians, will perform on May 21 under the leadership of renowned Iraqi oud player and musician Naseer Shamma.

