Beit el-Oud Orchestra, Angham el-Shabab live in Luxor

This comes as part of celebrating Luxor's Arabian culture where Angham el-Shabab band will perform on May 20 a collection of their music such as Younis, Atyab Sha'ab , Gawaz and Khetoba , Hela Hela, and Ala Remsh Eyonha , among others. Meanwhile, Beit el-Oud orchestra, which is composed of Arab musicians, will perform on May 21 under the leadership of renowned Iraqi oud player and musician Naseer Shamma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.