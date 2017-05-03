Armed Attacks against Police in Cairo...

Armed Attacks against Police in Cairo, whilst Egypt remains in State of Emergency

The shooting of policemen by militants in the parade resulted in the death of two police officers and one non-commissioned police officer. At midnight on Monday , using two vehicles, anonymous militants approached a moving security parade on the ring road near Nasr city in Cairo; the militants abruptly opened fire against it and fled the scene.

