Antiquities uncovered in Userhat tomb...

Antiquities uncovered in Userhat tomb- Photo taken by Ahmed Marei

22 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The ceremony witnessed the first exhibition of the archeological artifacts found in 3,500-year-old tomb of the nobleman Userhat in April. The exhibition showcased nine pottery vessels uncovered in the 18th Dynasty tomb, as well as a vial used for oil and paint in ancient times.

Chicago, IL

