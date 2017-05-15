American Gods mythology guide | Who i...

American Gods mythology guide | Who is Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife Mr Jacquel?

If you had to find the Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife in America, where would you look? In a funeral parlour in the Illinois city of Cairo, of course. In American Gods , Mr Jacquel otherwise known as Anubis makes his living at the Ibis and Jacquel Funeral Parlour which he runs with his partner Mr Ibis , an incarnation of Thoth the Ancient Egyptian God of writing, wisdom and magic.

