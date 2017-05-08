A - terrorist' who guided militants across southern borders killed
Investigations revealed that he guided militants across desert routers south of the country to reach training facilities. Helmy Saad Masry Muhareb helped militants infiltrate through the southern borders to receive training on conducting terrorist operations and manufacturing explosive devices, so that they carry out attacks in Egypt, according to an Interior Ministry statement.
