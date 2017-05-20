A memorial set for the victims of EgyptAir MS804 flight - " Karim Abdel Aziz
Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy, France's Ambassador to Egypt Andre Baran, the victims' families and a number of ministers, ambassadors and parliamentarians attended the service, as well as Egyptian public figures and representatives of the civil aviation sector and EgyptAir Company. EgyptAir Chairman Safwat Musallam renewed his condolences to the victims' families, reaffirming that they would never be forgotten.
