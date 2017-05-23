A glass sculpture of a head that had been stolen from El-Qantara storehouse- Antiquities Ministry
The smuggled antiquities include a glass sculpture of a head that had been stolen from El-Qantara storehouse during the 2011turmoil, and a Roman artifact that potentially belongs to the Antinopolis archeological area, also known as Sheikh Ebada, in Upper Egypt's Minya governorate. Both antiquities were detected in an auction in England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|chazmo
|515,703
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr 30
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC