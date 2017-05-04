6 famous Egyptians with Armenian roots

6 famous Egyptians with Armenian roots

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Groong

He served as Prime Minister of Egypt three times during his career, in 1878, 1884 and 1894.  Alexander Saroukhan was a famous Armenian-Egyptian cartoonist and caricaturist, and was considered one of the best in the Arab world.  Saroukhan was widely renowned for his anti-imperialist and anti-fascist vibrant drawings, which appeared in numerous Arabic and international newspapers and magazines.   She was born in 1943 in Cairo to parents of Armenian descent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Aliroger1 514,750
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr 30 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC